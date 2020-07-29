Flowers Prices

as on : 29-07-2020 06:18:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Lotus
Flower Market,Gazipur(Del)900.00-1800.0018--
Malur(Kar)4.00-8.002000--
Published on July 29, 2020
TOPICS
floriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.