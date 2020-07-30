Flowers Prices

as on : 30-07-2020 05:45:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Lotus
Flower Market,Gazipur(Del)1500.0066.674800.001618-
Malur(Kar)1.00-7510.0010002000-
Published on July 30, 2020
TOPICS
floriculture
