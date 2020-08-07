Flowers Prices

as on : 07-08-2020 05:43:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Anthorium
Flower Market,Gazipur(Del)600.00-14.2911600.003234-3.03
Lotus
Flower Market,Gazipur(Del)17.14-98.864834.28800016-
Malur(Kar)1.00NC12.0010001000-

Published on August 07, 2020
TOPICS
floriculture
