Flowers Prices

as on : 11-11-2020 02:41:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BOP
Flower Market,Gazipur(Del)100.00-956360.00504251.52

Published on November 11, 2020
TOPICS
floriculture
