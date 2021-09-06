Focus on creating farmer database; allow linkages to land records, Tomar tells States

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday asked State governments to focus on creating a database of their respective States using the federated farmer database being prepared by the Centre and allow linkage to State land record database.
Speaking at the Chief Ministers conference virtually, he said that Ministry has created a database of 5.5 crore farmers and this will be increased to 8 crore farmers by December, with the help of States.
A national farmer database is being created taking data from existing schemes such as PM-KISAN, soil health card and PM FasalBimaYojana and aims to have connectivity to State land records database.
He emphasised that the Centre and State governments must work together for agriculture to give a boost to the economy.
The Agriculture Minister also said that with the establishment of Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, FPOs, PACS, Mandis and start-ups will get loans easily. Talking about the Oil Palm Mission, he added that India Council of Agricultural Research has conducted a study on the areas where oil palm cultivation can be expanded.
The Pradhan MantriKisanSammanNidhi and the saturation of Kisan Credit Card for small and marginal farmers was also discussed. Upgradation of the beneficiary database was emphasised. There was also a discussion on exports of agriculture products and the role of APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) in increasing agriculture exports. APEDA will facilitate cluster-centric capacity building exercise for State officials, FPOs, farmers, start-ups etc, the official statement added. Meanwhile, Union Minister forCommerce and Industry, Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs and Textiles, PiyushGoyal said in his address that with an increase in agriculture exports, India is emerging as a trusted export partner and there is further scope for improvement of agri-exports.
Goyal emphasised that the infrastructure needs to be strengthened for storage and warehousing.
The first day of the two-day conference saw the participation of Chief Ministers and Agriculture Ministers of States such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Goa, the official statement added.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...