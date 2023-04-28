The Telangana government is organising a Food Conclave-2023 here on April 29, focussing on the opportunities in Green, White, Yellow, Blue, and Pink revolutions.

The one-day conclave will be addressed by 100 experts from the agri-food industry, policymakers, and other stakeholders.

The maiden event will have will events around five themes — Agriculture (Green), Edible Oil (Yellow), Dairy (White), Meat and Poultry (Pink), and Aquaculture (Blue).

The government has roped in the World Economic Forum (India), Indian Vegetable Oil Producers Association (IVPA), Indian Dairy Association, Heifer International, and Society of Aquaculture Professionals to hold the panel discussions.

“The conclave will have 27-panel discussions, five roundtables, and more than 40 one-on-one meetings between government and industry leaders,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries), Government of Telangana, has said.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the State made strides in the agri-food sector in the last years as it excelled in the sectors like IT and Lifesciences.

“The State’s agriculture production has grown tremendously after the formation of the State in 2014. This was made possible because of the State’s focus on augmenting irrigation facilities and other schemes targeted at rural areas,” he said.

“The current global situation presents a unique set of challenges and potential opportunities. However, it will take a coordinated and calculated effort to capitalise on these opportunities for the State and country alike,” the Minister said.

This, Rao added, would require brainstorming by key stakeholders and chalking out a plan to reap benefits.

Key topics

In the Green Revolution theme, the panelists will discuss topics including can India be the food bowl for the world while ensuring its own food security?; Market-linked production — how to recalibrate?; managing the macro-risks: climate change, war, disease, trade embargoes; and Where are India’s agri-food unicorns?

In the Yellow (edible oil) Revolution, the panelists will discuss topics like realising self-sufficiency for edible oils in India; Sustainability and responsibility in edible oil production; edible oil versus health; and navigating the dynamic global policy environment.

In the White Revolution section, the conclave will focus on moving the Indian dairy industry up the value chain; making the Indian dairy industry competitive; and dairy technology for the next decade.

In the Blue Revolution section, the conference will focus on how to build the domestic demand for blue foods in the country; aquaculture as a viable alternative to agriculture; and, can we create the next Amul in the aquaculture sector.

In the session on Pink Revolution, the panelists will be talking about how to formalise the Indian meat value chain — challenges and opportunities; the meat industry as a driver for a circular rural economy, and making the Indian poultry and meat industry globally competitive.

Speakers

Some of the speakers listed included RS Sodhi (President of the Indian Dairy Association); RG Chandramogan (Chairman of Hatsan Agro); Srideep N Kesavan (CEO of Heritage Foods); Jayen Mehta (Managing Director of Amul); Balram Singh Yadav (MD of Godrej Agrovet); Sivakumar S (Group Head, Agri Biz and IT of ITC); and Jacqueline Huges (DG of ICRISAT).

