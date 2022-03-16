Food grain, dal milling machinery expo in Indore from March 24-26

Food grain and dal milling and processing machinery makers from countries such as China, Japan and Turkey among others will be displaying their latest technologies at a three-day exhibition in Indore starting March 24.

The All India Dal Mills Association is organising the three day expo in which about 100 companies — including domestic food grain processing machinery manufacturers — are expected to display and providing a live demonstration of their latest equipment and technology.

“The exhibition from March 24-26 will be a good opportunity for dal and grain millers looking for technology upgradation,” said Suresh Agrawal, President, All India Dal Mills Association. “Besides the milling machinery makers, we also have companies that offer allied solutions such as packaging and energy efficient motors among others.”

There are four-five companies from China, one each from South Korea, Turkey and Japan, besides a host of machinery makers from Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Sonepat and Faridabad participating in the event, he said.