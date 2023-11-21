FarMart, a network connecting farming communities to food businesses globally, has released an impact report of its work.

A media statement said the ‘Tracing Impact at FarMart’ report highlighted the positive changes ushered in by the platform.

According to the report, FarMart facilitated a fair market value transfer of ₹1,085 crore to farmers from 2021 to 2023. This underscores FarMart’s commitment to fostering economic growth at the grassroots, it said, adding, FarMart is not just enhancing productivity but also elevating the entire agricultural ecosystem.

Through efficient logistical arrangements and a strategic reduction in transport costs, FarMart has saved 20 per cent of farmers’ income, marking a significant stride towards sustainable and profitable farming, it said.

FarMart’s platform facilitated 17 lakh retailer-farmer SMS inputs, fostering communication and collaboration in the agricultural ecosystem, the report said.

Empowered farmers

Over 30 lakh farmers are empowered through the platform through daily access to real-time market rates and other tech-enabled services, enabling informed decision-making and profit maximisation, the report stated.

Every tonne of food sold through FarMart emits 33 per cent fewer emissions than a conventional food supply chain, it said. Collaborating with 2,000 food businesses and establishing partnerships with suppliers in 7,000 pincodes, FarMart has avoided 41,974 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions and prevented 28,350 tonnes of food waste within five years until March 2023, it said.

Quoting Tannya Garg, Impact and ESG Head at FarMart, the statement said: “At FarMart, our climate commitments are not separate from our core business. Sustainability is deeply integrated into our model, and we reduce carbon emissions with every transaction. In the next five years, FarMart aspires to be an industry leader in driving supply chain decarbonisation efforts for food businesses across the globe.”