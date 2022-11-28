Pluckk, a fresh produce food-tech venture owned by Fruveggie Tech Pvt Ltd. has clocked record revenues of $5 mn since its launch in January 2022, making it one of the fastest growing D2C brands in the Fruits & Vegetables (FnV) category. The revenue growth was driven by the launch of the PLUCKK app in April which contributed to its growth with 100k downloads in just 3 months.

The company also announced its expansion in Delhi NCR, where the pilot has already started in Gurugram and future plans include expansion in Pune and Hyderabad by end of FY 23-24.

Tie-ups with major ecommerce platforms like Amazon, Dunzo and Swiggy, Zepto and Reliance signature stores have been a major driving factor to the growth of this young start-up.

Pluckk has currently crossed over 100K customers, works with a network of over 1,000 farmers and offers a range of 250 products of essentials, exotics and pan ready meal kits. The company has plans to raise funding in the next 12 to 18 months and enter into newer geographies.

Pratik Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Pluckk said, “The urban Indian upwardly mobile consumer today looks at health and lifestyle benefits in everything they consume. Around one third of the online fresh produce market is going to be driven by lifestyle oriented brands in the next 5 years”