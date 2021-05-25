Foodgrain production slated to rise 2.6% to record 305 million tonnes: Govt

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Several waves of Covid-19 pandemic notwithstanding, farmers toiled hard to help the country reap a record harvest of 305.43 million tonnes (mt) of foodgrain — nearly 2.67 per cent more than 297.5 mt produced in the previous crop year, according to the third advance estimates released by the government on Tuesday.
Almost all crops bettered their previous production records, thanks to bountiful monsoon rains received during the previous season. Rice output is estimated to cross the 120-million tonne mark for the first time to touch 121.46 mt against the previous best of 118.87 mt in 2019-20. Wheat output is projected to be almost a million tonne more as compared to the previous year at 108.75 mt.
The production of pulses and oilseeds is estimated to go up by 10 per cent compared to the previous crop year. While pulses output is projected to be a record 25.56 mt (23.03 mt), that of oilseeds is expected to be 36.57 mt — up from previous year’s 33.22 mt.
Cotton production, on the other hand, is expected to be marginally higher at 36.49 million bales (of 170 kg each).
With Maharashtra and Karnataka recovering from drought, sugarcane production is estimated to move up by more than 5 per cent to 392.8 million tonnes. Better than expected maize output is slated to push up the coarse cereals haul by 2 mt to 49.66 mt than 2019-20.
The crops that have done exceedingly well this year, apart from rice and wheat are soyabean, gram and maize.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
How two heavy metal wizards kicked cancer in the face
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...