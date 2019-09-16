Forest Products Prices

as on : 16-09-2019 03:52:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)13.00-504552.00180180-
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)13.00NC134.0082008200-35.69
Wood
Rudrapur(Utr)580.00-5.2337176.60330330-
Misrikh(UP)107.60-14.067476.00290290NC
Sindholi(UP)94.009.35866.00250250NC
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)54.0028.571044.00290290-
Rura(UP)28.00-1.75773.00350300-
Bhehjoi(UP)19.508.331047.00250250-
Viswan(UP)9.00-642222.00300300-
Thanabhawan(UP)8.00NC624.002952905.36
Gangoh(UP)5.80-4.92263.004254302.41
Lakshar(Utr)5.00150140.40300260-
Nanuta(UP)4.50-55589.0040040033.33
Nakud(UP)2.4020234.803053108.93
Published on September 16, 2019
TOPICS
forestry and timber