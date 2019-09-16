Forest Products Prices

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Firewood
|Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)
|13.00
|-50
|4552.00
|180
|180
|-
|TamarindFruit
|Bangalore(Kar)
|13.00
|NC
|134.00
|8200
|8200
|-35.69
|Wood
|Rudrapur(Utr)
|580.00
|-5.23
|37176.60
|330
|330
|-
|Misrikh(UP)
|107.60
|-14.06
|7476.00
|290
|290
|NC
|Sindholi(UP)
|94.00
|9.3
|5866.00
|250
|250
|NC
|Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)
|54.00
|28.57
|1044.00
|290
|290
|-
|Rura(UP)
|28.00
|-1.75
|773.00
|350
|300
|-
|Bhehjoi(UP)
|19.50
|8.33
|1047.00
|250
|250
|-
|Viswan(UP)
|9.00
|-64
|2222.00
|300
|300
|-
|Thanabhawan(UP)
|8.00
|NC
|624.00
|295
|290
|5.36
|Gangoh(UP)
|5.80
|-4.92
|263.00
|425
|430
|2.41
|Lakshar(Utr)
|5.00
|150
|140.40
|300
|260
|-
|Nanuta(UP)
|4.50
|-55
|589.00
|400
|400
|33.33
|Nakud(UP)
|2.40
|20
|234.80
|305
|310
|8.93
