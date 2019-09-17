Forest Products Prices

as on : 17-09-2019 01:41:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)43.00230.774638.00180180-
TamarindFruit
Mumbai(Mah)8.00300474.001350013500-10.00
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-92.31136.0082008200-35.69
Wood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)89.0064.811222.00290290-
Sindholi(UP)68.00-27.666002.00250250NC
Rura(UP)28.501.79830.00300350-
Viswan(UP)15.0066.672252.00300300-
Gangoh(UP)4.90-15.52272.804404256.02
Nakud(UP)2.40NC239.6031030510.71
Published on September 17, 2019
TOPICS
forestry and timber