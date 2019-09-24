Forest Products Prices

as on : 24-09-2019 05:09:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)49.0013.954736.00180180-
TamarindFruit
Mumbai(Mah)12.0050498.001350013500-10.00
Dharampuri(TN)8.03-73.09274.7840004000-
Bangalore(Kar)4.00300144.0082008200-35.69
Wood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)98.0010.111418.00290290-
Sindholi(UP)56.00-17.656114.00250250NC
Rura(UP)28.50NC887.00285300-
Viswan(UP)23.0053.332298.003003005.26
Gangoh(UP)5.7016.33284.204354406.10
Nanuta(UP)1.00-77.78591.00900400200.00
Published on September 24, 2019
