Forest Products Prices

as on : 01-10-2019 12:46:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)26.00NC4840.00180180-
Katra(UP)17.50-23.91933.00390390-2.50
TamarindFruit
Dharampuri(TN)5.79-27.9286.3640004000-33.33
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-50148.0082008200-35.69
Wood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)43.00-31.751630.00280290-
Rura(UP)28.00-1.75943.00290285-
Lakshar(Utr)5.00NC150.40200300-
Published on October 01, 2019
