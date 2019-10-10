Forest Products Prices

as on : 10-10-2019 04:06:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Katra(UP)34.00-20.931112.00390390-2.50
TamarindFruit
Dharampuri(TN)2.80-51.64291.9640004000-33.33
Wood
Rudrapur(Utr)616.60-18.8739929.80460400-
Maholi(UP)457.00-34.7128336.0024022014.29
Misrikh(UP)247.5028.58356.20280290-3.45
Viswan(UP)18.00NC2460.0030030020.00
Nakud(UP)2.504.17249.403103056.90
Published on October 10, 2019
forestry and timber