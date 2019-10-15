Forest Products Prices

as on : 15-10-2019 03:50:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Katra(UP)71.0029.091364.00390390-2.50
TamarindFruit
Mumbai(Mah)22.0083.33542.001350013500-10.00
Bangalore(Kar)9.00350166.0082008200-35.69
Dharampuri(TN)1.53-90.04325.7440004000-33.33
Wood
Sindholi(UP)64.00-15.796588.00250250NC
Rura(UP)28.50-1.721172.00290290-
Viswan(UP)13.00-27.782486.0030030020.00
Gangoh(UP)9.007.14356.804254402.41
Nakud(UP)2.20-12253.803103105.08
Published on October 15, 2019
