Forest Products Prices

as on : 17-10-2019 12:00:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wood
Rura(UP)28.50NC1229.00300290-
Viswan(UP)15.0015.382516.0030030020.00
Nakud(UP)1.40-36.36256.603053103.39
Published on October 17, 2019
TOPICS
forestry and timber