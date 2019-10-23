Forest Products Prices

as on : 23-10-2019 02:33:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Mumbai(Mah)18.00260588.001350013500-10.00
Bangalore(Kar)14.00250252.0082008200-35.69
Dharampuri(TN)2.56276.47341.8640004000-33.33
Wood
Sindholi(UP)67.00-10.677044.00250250NC
Rura(UP)28.50NC1400.00290290-
Shahpura(UP)21.00NC287.00315330-3.08
Gangoh(UP)6.9018.97393.204404356.02
Nanuta(UP)5.0025659.0045040050.00
Published on October 23, 2019
TOPICS
forestry and timber