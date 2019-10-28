Forest Products Prices

as on : 28-10-2019 05:37:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BayLeaf(Tejpatta)
Mawiong Regulated Market(Meh)2.10-62.515.4014001500-30.00
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)17.0021.43286.0081508200-36.08
Wood
Gangoh(UP)7.8013.04408.804354403.57
Published on October 28, 2019
