Forest Products Prices

as on : 30-10-2019 02:36:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)86.00145.715406.00180180NC
Belargaon(Cht)5.00-10.002100--
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-94.12288.0081508150-36.08
Wood
Sindholi(UP)93.0038.817230.00250250NC
Rura(UP)25.50-10.531451.00300290-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)18.00-71.432162.00290290-
Viswan(UP)15.00252652.00250300NC
Nanuta(UP)10.00100679.0040045033.33
Gangoh(UP)5.60-28.21420.004404357.32
Nakud(UP)2.0042.86260.603103055.08
Published on October 30, 2019
TOPICS
forestry and timber