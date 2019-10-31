Forest Products Prices

as on : 31-10-2019 01:04:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)53.00-38.375512.00180180NC
Wood
Sindholi(UP)87.00-6.457404.00250250NC
Misrikh(UP)50.00-60.478709.20280290-3.45
Rura(UP)25.50NC1502.00290300-
Viswan(UP)24.00602700.0030025020.00
October 31, 2019
forestry and timber