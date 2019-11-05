Forest Products Prices

as on : 05-11-2019 11:20:23 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)86.0086.965776.00180180NC
Wood
Viswan(UP)32.0033.332764.0030030020.00
Rura(UP)28.5011.761610.00290290-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-50114.004550462551.67
Published on November 05, 2019
TOPICS
forestry and timber