Forest Products Prices

as on : 07-11-2019 12:38:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)96.0011.635968.00180180NC
TamarindFruit
Mumbai(Mah)17.00-5.56622.001350013500-10.00
Bangalore(Kar)8.00700304.0081508150-36.08
Wood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)56.00211.112274.00290290-
Rura(UP)29.904.911669.80290290-
Gangoh(UP)5.50-1.79431.004404407.32
Nakud(UP)2.20NC269.403153106.78
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00100118.004550455051.67
Published on November 07, 2019
TOPICS
forestry and timber