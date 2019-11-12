Forest Products Prices

as on : 12-11-2019 02:51:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Dharampuri(TN)1.27-50.39344.4040004000-33.33
Wood
Viswan(UP)27.00-402908.00300300NC
Gangoh(UP)7.50-24.24465.804354506.10
Published on November 12, 2019
TOPICS
forestry and timber