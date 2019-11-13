Forest Products Prices

as on : 13-11-2019 03:05:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)15.0087.5334.0081508150-36.08
Mumbai(Mah)6.00-64.71634.001350013500-10.00
Wood
Katra(UP)132.70-265.40390--
Sindholi(UP)85.00-1.167746.00250250NC
Sonamura(Tri)38.00-76.0018000--
Rura(UP)28.50NC1783.80290290-
Viswan(UP)10.00-62.962928.00300300NC
Jhansi(UP)9.0028.5778.0066406615-
Gangoh(UP)6.80-9.33479.404404356.02
Nanuta(UP)5.00-50689.0040040033.33
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-50120.004550455051.67
Published on November 13, 2019
forestry and timber