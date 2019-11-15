Forest Products Prices

as on : 15-11-2019 02:59:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Sultanpur(UP)2000.00NC8000.00375375-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)74.00-22.926116.00180180-5.26
TamarindFruit
Mumbai(Mah)7.0016.67648.001350013500-10.00
Wood
Rudrapur(Utr)605.00-14.3145268.00375360-
Sindholi(UP)74.00-12.947894.00250250NC
Rura(UP)28.50NC1840.80290290-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)26.00-53.572326.00290290-
Thanabhawan(UP)9.00NC660.003202958.47
Gangoh(UP)6.60-2.94492.604554409.64
Published on November 15, 2019
