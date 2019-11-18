Forest Products Prices

as on : 18-11-2019 04:41:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)14.00-6.67362.0081508150-36.08
Dharampuri(TN)3.20151.97350.8040004000-33.33
TamarindSeed
Gidam(Cht)29.004598.0026502250-
Wood
Rudrapur(Utr)635.004.9646538.00375375-
Katra(UP)195.8047.55657.00390390-
Sindholi(UP)74.00NC8042.00250250NC
Misrikh(UP)59.00-62.189139.20290280NC
Rura(UP)28.50NC1897.80300290-
Viswan(UP)25.001502978.00300300NC
Thanabhawan(UP)10.0011.11680.00295320NC
Gangoh(UP)7.209.09507.004404557.32
Nanuta(UP)5.00NC699.0040040033.33
Lakshar(Utr)2.50NC160.40250200-
Nakud(UP)2.20-21.43279.4031032010.71
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC122.004550455051.67
Published on November 18, 2019
TOPICS
forestry and timber