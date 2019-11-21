Forest Products Prices

as on : 21-11-2019 02:41:32 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)53.00-28.386222.00180180-5.26
TamarindFruit
Dharampuri(TN)2.40-25355.6040004000-33.33
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-92.86364.0081508150-36.08
Wood
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)2400.002042.8612406.002752651.85
Rudrapur(Utr)727.5014.5747993.00375375-
Rura(UP)27.50-3.511952.80300300-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)21.00-19.232368.00290290-
Payagpur(UP)19.80-65.321099.40350440-30.00
Gangoh(UP)6.60-8.33520.204404406.02
Thanabhawan(UP)6.00-40692.002952955.36
Nanuta(UP)6.0020711.0040040033.33
Published on November 21, 2019
TOPICS
forestry and timber