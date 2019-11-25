Forest Products Prices

as on : 25-11-2019 02:25:56 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)74.0039.626370.00180180-5.26
TamarindFruit
Mumbai(Mah)62.00785.71772.00600013500-60.00
Wood
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)1700.00-29.1715806.002802753.70
Rudrapur(Utr)405.00-44.3348803.00350375-
Sindholi(UP)85.0014.868212.00250250NC
Payagpur(UP)40.30103.541180.00465350-7.00
Rura(UP)31.0012.732014.80300300-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)26.0023.812420.00290290-
Viswan(UP)25.00NC3028.00300300NC
Atrauli(UP)15.00NC120.00390390NC
Gangoh(UP)6.20-6.06532.604354404.82
Published on November 25, 2019
