Forest Products Prices

as on : 26-11-2019 12:09:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wood
Rudrapur(Utr)706.0074.3250215.00350350-
Sindholi(UP)96.0012.948404.00250250NC
Viswan(UP)30.00203088.00300300NC
Rura(UP)28.50-8.062071.80300300-
Payagpur(UP)20.40-49.381220.80350465-30.00
Gangoh(UP)7.5020.97547.604454357.23
Melaghar(Tri)2.50-5.0019000-2.70
Nakud(UP)1.80-18.18283.0031031010.71
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC124.004450455048.33
Published on November 26, 2019
forestry and timber