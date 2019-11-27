Forest Products Prices

as on : 27-11-2019 12:28:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Mumbai(Mah)11.00-82.26794.00135006000-10.00
Bangalore(Kar)1.00NC366.0081508150-36.08
Wood
Sindholi(UP)75.00-21.888554.00250250NC
Payagpur(UP)30.0047.061280.80350350-30.00
Rura(UP)29.503.512130.80290300-
Gangoh(UP)7.30-2.67562.204454457.23
Sonamura(Tri)4.50-88.1685.001800018000-
Published on November 27, 2019
