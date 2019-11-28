Forest Products Prices

Stay calm and don’t use your phone
Google is trying to boost digital well-being with a set of experimental apps
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|BayLeaf(Tejpatta)
|Mawiong Regulated Market(Meh)
|4.20
|100
|23.80
|1500
|1400
|-25.00
|Firewood
|Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)
|49.00
|-33.78
|6468.00
|180
|180
|NC
|TamarindFruit
|Mumbai(Mah)
|8.00
|-27.27
|810.00
|13500
|13500
|-10.00
|Bangalore(Kar)
|4.00
|300
|374.00
|8150
|8150
|-36.08
|Wood
|Fish,Poultry & Egg Market, Gazipur(Del)
|303.30
|269.88
|2767.48
|3500
|4000
|-
|Payagpur(UP)
|53.80
|79.33
|1388.40
|350
|350
|-30.00
|Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)
|53.00
|103.85
|2526.00
|290
|290
|-
|Rura(UP)
|28.50
|-3.39
|2187.80
|300
|290
|-
|Thanabhawan(UP)
|7.00
|16.67
|706.00
|295
|295
|5.36
|Nanuta(UP)
|5.00
|-16.67
|721.00
|400
|400
|33.33
|Jhansi(UP)
|5.00
|-44.44
|88.00
|6750
|6640
|-
|Viswan(UP)
|4.00
|-86.67
|3096.00
|300
|300
|NC
|Ruperdeeha(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|126.00
|4450
|4450
|48.33
