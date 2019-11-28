Forest Products Prices

as on : 28-11-2019 03:43:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BayLeaf(Tejpatta)
Mawiong Regulated Market(Meh)4.2010023.8015001400-25.00
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)49.00-33.786468.00180180NC
TamarindFruit
Mumbai(Mah)8.00-27.27810.001350013500-10.00
Bangalore(Kar)4.00300374.0081508150-36.08
Wood
Fish,Poultry & Egg Market, Gazipur(Del)303.30269.882767.4835004000-
Payagpur(UP)53.8079.331388.40350350-30.00
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)53.00103.852526.00290290-
Rura(UP)28.50-3.392187.80300290-
Thanabhawan(UP)7.0016.67706.002952955.36
Nanuta(UP)5.00-16.67721.0040040033.33
Jhansi(UP)5.00-44.4488.0067506640-
Viswan(UP)4.00-86.673096.00300300NC
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC126.004450445048.33
Published on November 28, 2019
TOPICS
forestry and timber