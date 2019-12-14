Forest Products Prices

as on : 14-12-2019 01:03:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wood
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)800.00-52.9417406.002752801.85
Rura(UP)35.5024.562439.80300300-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC130.004550445051.67
Published on December 14, 2019
TOPICS
forestry and timber