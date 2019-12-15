Forest Products Prices

as on : 15-12-2019 03:19:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wood
Payagpur(UP)36.3048.771671.20350350-20.45
Viswan(UP)35.00191.673220.00300300NC
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC132.004250455041.67
Published on December 15, 2019
