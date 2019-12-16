Forest Products Prices

as on : 16-12-2019 02:31:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)25.0047.06458.0081508150-25.91
Dharampuri(TN)7.14-42.42394.6840004000-33.33
TamarindSeed
Madhugiri(Kar)25.00-50.001610--
Wood
Rudrapur(Utr)200.00-71.6353235.00325320-
Katra(UP)49.00-74.97755.00390390-
Sindholi(UP)30.00-609130.00250250NC
Rura(UP)29.50-16.92498.80300300-
Gangoh(UP)5.50-37.5618.404454353.49
Lakshar(Utr)1.50-40163.40250250-
Published on December 16, 2019
TOPICS
forestry and timber