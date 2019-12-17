Forest Products Prices

as on : 17-12-2019 04:34:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)42.00NC6636.00180180-5.26
Manendragarh(Cht)2.00-66.6784.002000200011.11
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)9.00-64476.0081508150-25.91
Dharampuri(TN)5.76-19.33406.2040004000-33.33
Wood
Rudrapur(Utr)325.0062.553885.00250325-
Misrikh(UP)127.50-19.39710.20280290-3.45
Sindholi(UP)95.00216.679320.00250250NC
Katra(UP)53.509.18862.00390390-
Payagpur(UP)49.4036.091770.00350350-20.45
Viswan(UP)37.005.713294.00300300NC
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)36.00NC2670.00290290-
Thanabhawan(UP)9.0012.5764.00300295NC
Gangoh(UP)6.2012.73630.804404452.33
Lakshar(Utr)2.5066.67168.40250250-
Published on December 17, 2019
TOPICS
forestry and timber