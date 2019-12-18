Forest Products Prices

as on : 18-12-2019 05:11:03 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Mumbai(Mah)16.00NC874.001350013500-10.00
Bangalore(Kar)11.0022.22498.0081508150-25.91
Dharampuri(TN)1.79-68.92409.7840004000-33.33
Wood
Rudrapur(Utr)3325.00923.0860535.00225250-
Sindholi(UP)78.00-17.899476.00250250NC
Katra(UP)52.50-1.87967.00390390-
Rura(UP)28.50-3.392555.80290300-
Payagpur(UP)24.10-51.211818.20340350-22.73
Gangoh(UP)6.504.84643.804354402.35
Thanabhawan(UP)6.00-33.33776.00280300-6.67
Nanuta(UP)4.00-33.33741.00400400NC
Published on December 18, 2019
TOPICS
forestry and timber