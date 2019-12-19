Forest Products Prices

as on : 19-12-2019 07:02:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Mumbai(Mah)11.00-31.25896.001350013500-10.00
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-63.64506.0081508150-25.91
Dharampuri(TN)2.2827.37414.3440004000-33.33
Wood
Rudrapur(Utr)3725.0012.0367985.00225225-
Misrikh(UP)87.00-31.769884.20290280NC
Sindholi(UP)86.0010.269648.00250250NC
Rura(UP)28.50NC2612.80295290-
Bhehjoi(UP)18.00-7.691083.00400250-
Viswan(UP)18.00-51.353330.00300300NC
Thanabhawan(UP)8.0033.33792.00290280-3.33
Gangoh(UP)6.601.54657.004404353.53
Lakshar(Utr)1.50-40171.40250250-
Published on December 19, 2019
TOPICS
forestry and timber