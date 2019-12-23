Forest Products Prices

as on : 23-12-2019 03:04:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)56.0033.336748.001801805.88
TamarindFruit
Dharampuri(TN)2.8022.81419.9440004000-33.33
Wood
Sindholi(UP)89.003.499826.00250250NC
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)53.0047.222776.00290290-
Rura(UP)29.503.512671.80290295-
Gangoh(UP)6.904.55670.804404402.33
Thanabhawan(UP)6.00-25804.00290290-1.69
Nakud(UP)1.50-40295.603103106.90
Sonamura(Tri)1.40-48.1593.202000018500-
Lakshar(Utr)1.00-33.33173.40250250-
Published on December 23, 2019
