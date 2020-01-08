Forest Products Prices

as on : 08-01-2020 04:20:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Mumbai(Mah)24.00-52148.001350013500-10.00
Bangalore(Kar)14.0018038.0079007900-22.93
Wood
Sindholi(UP)97.0029.33534.00250250NC
Gangoh(UP)5.10-17.7433.604404403.53
Nakud(UP)1.70-3.40310-10.71
Published on January 08, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber