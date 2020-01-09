Forest Products Prices

as on : 09-01-2020 03:10:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Tikonia(UP)88.50-177.00335--
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-85.7142.0079007900-22.93
Wood
Katra(UP)97.3016.53361.60390390-
Misrikh(UP)76.2036.07264.402902807.41
Rura(UP)31.0012.73117.00300310-20.00
Gangoh(UP)6.5027.4546.604504405.88
Viswan(UP)6.00-5036.0030030020.00
Nanuta(UP)5.0015014.00400400NC
Published on January 09, 2020
