Forest Products Prices

as on : 15-01-2020 02:21:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Mumbai(Mah)10.00-50208.001350013500-10.00
Wood
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)1560.00-3120.00315-14.55
Sindholi(UP)75.00-12.791008.00250250NC
Rura(UP)28.50-3.39290.00320320-14.67
Published on January 15, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber