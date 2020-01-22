Forest Products Prices

as on : 22-01-2020 12:24:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wood
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)1150.00-26.285420.0031031512.73
Nakud(UP)2.0017.657.403103105.08
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-2.004450-48.33
TOPICS
forestry and timber