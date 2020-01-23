Forest Products Prices

as on : 23-01-2020 03:49:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Tikonia(UP)53.00-49.52493.00375330-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)6.00-12.00180-NC
TamarindFruit
Tumkur(Kar)11.00-22.007800--
Mumbai(Mah)11.0010230.001350013500-10.00
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-57.1466.0075007900-26.83
Wood
Sindholi(UP)96.00281200.00250250NC
Viswan(UP)30.0040096.0030030020.00
Rura(UP)28.50NC347.00315320-16.00
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)19.00-38.00290--
Gangoh(UP)4.804.3565.404404401.15
Jhansi(UP)4.50-9.0010030-60.48
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC4.004450445048.33
Published on January 23, 2020
