Forest Products Prices

as on : 24-01-2020 04:08:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Mumbai(Mah)26.00136.36282.001350013500-10.00
Santhesargur(Kar)15.00-30.001000--41.18
Wood
Sindholi(UP)87.00-9.381374.00250250NC
Katra(UP)67.80-30.82693.20390390-
Rura(UP)32.5014.04412.00320315-14.67
Thanabhawan(UP)4.00-2018.00295300NC
Published on January 24, 2020
forestry and timber