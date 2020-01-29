Forest Products Prices

as on : 29-01-2020 03:53:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Mumbai(Mah)11.00-57.69304.001350013500-10.00
Bangalore(Kar)10.00233.3386.0075007500-26.83
Chintamani(Kar)3.005010.0030004500-
TamarindSeed
Madhugiri(Kar)30.00-60.001700--
Wood
Sindholi(UP)95.009.21564.00250250NC
Rura(UP)27.50-15.38467.00315320-16.00
Thanabhawan(UP)5.002528.003002951.69
Nanuta(UP)2.00-5026.00400400NC
Published on January 29, 2020
forestry and timber