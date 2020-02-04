Forest Products Prices

as on : 04-02-2020 12:22:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)19.00216.6750.00180180NC
Wood
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)1006.00-12.527432.0031531014.55
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)23.0021.0584.00290290-
Gangoh(UP)8.9085.4283.204504402.27
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC6.004450445048.33
Published on February 04, 2020
forestry and timber