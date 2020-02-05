Forest Products Prices

as on : 05-02-2020 03:54:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)53.00178.95156.00180180NC
TamarindFruit
Mumbai(Mah)22.00100348.001350013500-10.00
Chintamani(Kar)11.00266.6732.0029003000-
Bangalore(Kar)10.00NC106.0075007500-26.83
Wood
Misrikh(UP)146.0091.6556.402902907.41
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)46.00100176.00290290-
Tikonia(UP)25.20-50.40630--
Gangoh(UP)7.90-11.2499.00440450NC
Nakud(UP)2.402012.203103106.90
Published on February 05, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber