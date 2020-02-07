Forest Products Prices

as on : 07-02-2020 12:55:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Mumbai(Mah)13.00-40.91374.001350013500-10.00
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-80110.0075007500-26.83
