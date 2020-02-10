Forest Products Prices

as on : 10-02-2020 03:49:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)18.00-66.04192.00180180NC
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)34.001600178.0075007500-26.83
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)19.00-38.001250--
Wood
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)1420.0041.1510272.0031531514.55
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)43.00-6.52262.00290290-
Rura(UP)35.5029.09538.00320315-14.67
Viswan(UP)12.00-60120.0030030020.00
Gangoh(UP)7.60-3.8114.204504402.27
Thanabhawan(UP)6.002040.00290300-1.69
Published on February 10, 2020
